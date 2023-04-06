Elderly man killed after tractor hits bike in Nirmal

A case of hit and run was registered against the tractor driver, who went absconding after the incident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

representational image.

Nirmal: An elderly man was killed on the spot after a tractor hit the two-wheeler on which he was travelling in Khanapur town in Nirmal district on Thursday.

Khanapur Sub-Inspector R Shankar said Karengula Dharmapuri (75), a native of Indranagar in Khanapur died on the spot. Dharmapuri was returning home after collecting his pension from a bank at the time of the incident. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Ramulu, brother of the victim, lodged a complaint with the police. A case of hit and run was registered against the tractor driver, who went absconding after the incident.

Also Read Six killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh