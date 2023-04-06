| Four In Custody For Raping And Terminating Pregnancy Of Minor Girl In Nirmal

Four in custody for raping and terminating pregnancy of minor girl in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Representational Image

Nirmal: Four youngsters were taken in to custody after being booked on charges of raping a minor tribal girl and then aborting her pregnancy at Thulasipet village in Pembi mandal on Thursday.

Nirmal DSP Jeevan Reddy said a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code against the youngsters of Thulasipet for raping and aborting the pregnancy of the 17-year-old girl.

Reddy said the four were taken into custody and that their arrest would be recorded shortly. They would be produced before a court after that. The details of the accused would be revealed later.

The parents of the victim had lodged a complaint with the police when they realized that their daughter had an abortion, allegedly after one of the youngsters aborted her pregnancy using some drugs on Wednesday.

The parents then got her admitted to a hospital, where her medical condition was stated to be stable. They alleged that the youngsters had raped her after befriending her. Further investigation is on.