‘Balagam’ movie reunites quarrelling siblings in Telangana’s Nirmal

The two siblings, Gurram Posulu and Gurram Ravi, after watching the Balagam movie had a chat and resolved their land dispute

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:34 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Nirmal: The magic of ‘Balagam‘ is continuing.

This touching movie from Venu Yeldandi, which has set a new trend by drawing crowds to open spaces in villages across Telangana with sarpanches taking the lead to screen the movie in an attempt to strengthen family connections, apart from prompting politicians to use its name on their posters, has now done something which few other movies have managed – to bring together two brothers who were at loggerheads for years over a piece of land.

Gurram Posulu and his sibling Gurram Ravi had quarreled with each other over sharing their common property, a house site, about three years ago. They went separate ways and even communications snapped between the families of the two. Though local elders had tried to reconcile the brothers, they could do nothing to stop the relation from turning sour.

However, things changed last Sunday, after the local village elders screened ‘Balagam’ at the Laxmanachanda mandal centre. The two siblings were among the audience and after watching the movie, both had a chat, obviously touched by the manner in which human relationships are portrayed in the movie. They did not stop with the chat and decide to set aside their differences in the presence of members of their community and the village’s Sarpanch Muthyam Reddy.

Muthyam Reddy said both Posulu and Ravi resolved their land dispute after watching the movie. “The two have amicably sorted out their issue, setting an example to others,” he said.

The reunion is now going viral on social media, with many sharing the story of the brothers via WhatsApp as well.

Released on March 3, the film depicts the importance of values such as unity and forgiveness in a family.