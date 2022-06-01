Boyapati and Ram Pothineni’s next movie ‘RAPO 20’ gets grand launch

Published Date - 03:00 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Pothineni will be next seen in a mass entertainer under Boyapati Srinu’s direction. The makers, who officially launched the movie on Wednesday, had arranged for a formal pooja event in Hyderabad.

This launch event drew the entire team as well as a slew of celebrities. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore was the first to clap for the movie after Burugupalli Siva Ramakrishna turned on the camera. Boyapati Sreenu directed the first scene at the launch event, while N Linguswamy and director Venkat Prabhu handed over the script.

Tentatively titled ‘RAPO 20’, the movie will have Ram Pothineni in an energetic role, which is expected to be thoroughly entertaining.

The film is being produced on a large scale by Srinivasaa Silver Screen and is said to be a story with a lot of mass appeal.