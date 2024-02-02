| Boycott Zerodha Trends On X After Consecutive Tech Glitches In Past Few Months

Boycott Zerodha trends on X after consecutive tech glitches in past few months

The glitch briefly hindered some traders from executing their orders and other problems, such as orders not exiting on the app.

By IANS Published Date - 2 February 2024, 01:55 PM

New Delhi: Several users on Friday took to X participating in the “Boycott Zerodha” trend after the company’s trading app Kite suffered consecutive tech glitches in the past few months, resulting in losses for their clients while trading.

The glitch briefly hindered some traders from executing their orders and other problems, such as orders not exiting on the app.

“Lost 33k in July 2023 due to Zerodha tech glitch. My buy order was executed at 3.31 p.m. when I placed it around 3 p.m. They said they would give me 50 per cent back but I never heard back from them. spine less. ethics @zerodhaonline #BoycottZerodha,” a user wrote.

“Choosing @zerodhaonline as a broker was the second worst decision of my life. Supporting RCB is still the first. #BoycottZerodha #zerodhaglitch,” another user said.

One more user mentioned, “Technical glitch and losses due to technical glitches has become the new normal for #zerodha users. It is high time that Regulatory bodies should look into the matter to safeguard investors. #BoycottZerodha”.

Zerodha went down four times in a row in the last four months.

The company faced tech glitches on October 31, November 6, December 4 and January 29.