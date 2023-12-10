Brahmotsavams conclude at Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Hyderabad

As part of concluding day celebrations, Maha Purnahuti, Utsavar Abhishekam, Chakra Snanam to various Utsavar deities were conducted in the morning.

Hyderabad: The six-day long Brahmostavam celebrations concluded at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, here on Sunday. As part of concluding day celebrations, Maha Purnahuti, Utsavar Abhishekam, Chakra Snanam to various Utsavar deities were conducted in the morning.

This was followed by Pushpa Yagam and a grand 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam to Sri Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha, Sri Nitai Gauranga and Srila Prabhupada deities in the evening. The Sri Sri Radha Govinda 108-Kalasha Maha Abhishekam was conducted amid the chanting of Vedic mantras and Harinam sankirtan by devotees.

The lordships Sri Radha Govinda were offered panchamrita, panchagavya, varieties of fruit juices, rare herbal powders, chosen varieties of flowers, special aushadhis, navaratnas etc.

Participating in the celebrations, ISKCON Bangalore and Akshaya Patra chairman Sri Madhu Pandit Dasa encouraged devotees to chant Hare Krishna Maha Mantra daily as an offering to lord Sri Radha Krishna. Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said successful completion of the Brahmotsavam would certainly bring in peace and prosperity to everyone.