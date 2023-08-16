BRAOU admissions: Last date extended till September 5

BRAOU extended the last date for submitting online applications for direct admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, PG diplomas and certificate programmes for the academic year 2023-24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Wednesday extended the last date for submitting online applications for direct admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, PG diplomas and certificate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 up to September 5.

For further details, visit nearest study centre, university portal www.braouonline.in, call centre 18005990101, help desk numbers 7382929570/580 or information centres 040-23680222/333/555.

Also Read Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad