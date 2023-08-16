| Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:41 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 30 hours in parts of the city from 6 am on August 19.

The affected areas include Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, and Jagathgiri Gutta.

Water supply will also be halted in RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Miyapur, Lingampally, Chanda Nagar, Deepthisri Nagar, Madinaguda, Beeramguda and Ameenpur till 12 pm on August 20.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has taken up junction works in the Manjeera Water Supply Phase-2. The 1500mm Dia MS pipeline from Kalabgoor to Patancheruvu, and from Patencheruvu to Hydernagar is being repaired.

HMWS&SB in a press release urged the people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience