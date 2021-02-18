BRAOU B.Ed test: Last date for online registration March 9

The entrance test will be held on March 28

By | Published: 5:45 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for online registration for BEd (Special Education) Entrance Test – 2020 of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) is March 9. The entrance test will be held on March 28.

Candidates can register through university portal https://www.braouonline.in/ by paying Rs. 600 using debit/credit card or Rs. 635 at the TS/AP Online franchisee centres. The applicants have to choose examination centre as per their choice to appear for the test, the university said in a press release on Thursday.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from the university website http://braou.ac.in/two-days before examination. For further details, contact on 040-23680240/241/246/254/291/491/495.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .