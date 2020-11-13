BRAOU extends UG, PG admissions date

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday extended the last date for online direct admissions into under graduate, post graduate, PG diplomas and Certificate programmes for the academic year 2020-21 up to November 20.

Students of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who completed regular intermediate or Open Schools Society Intermediate or those who cleared the Eligibility Test conducted by the university from 2016 to 2020 are eligible to join UG courses.

Candidates who completed BTech and BPharmacy programmes from any recognised university are eligible for PG courses. For further details, visit university portal www.braouonline.in

