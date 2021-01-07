Bride flees hours before marriage in Sircilla

According to police, Lavanya and Srinivas were in love for the past some time and decided to marry.

Rajanna-Sircilla: A few hours before her marriage, a bride ran away with her lover in Indiramma colony of Thangallapalli mandal on Thursday.

According to police, Lavanya and Srinivas were in love for the past some time and decided to marry. Lavanya informed about her decision to parents. However, they refused her marriage proposal and fixed her wedding with another person which is slated on Friday.

Not interested in marrying another person, Lavanya fled from home on Thursday morning. She left a letter stating that she was fleeing from the home to marry her lover Srinivas.

Disappointed over the incident, parents of the bride lodged complaint with police. Based on the complaint lodged by Mahesh, father of the lady, Thangallapalli police registered a missing case and investigated the case.

