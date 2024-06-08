| Brief Sporadic Rain Showers In Hyderabad Anticipated To Persist Through Sunday

Sporadic rain showers bring relief to Hyderabad; more expected

On Saturday, Telangana districts such as Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Yadadri, Nalgonda, and Khammam experienced significant rainfall.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 June 2024, 06:21 PM

Hyderabad: Residents of the Hyderabad relished a pleasantly cool climate accompanied by sporadic, substantial rain showers.

Despite their short duration of merely 20 minutes to 30 minutes, the downpour was intense, drenching the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the city’s temperature was likely around 33 degree Celsius, with forecasts predicting a range between 33 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius until June 13.

Heavy rains were reported at Uppal, Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Malkajgiri, Kapra, ECIL, Nagaram, Sainikpuri, Khairtabad, Tank Bund, Secunderabad, Himayatnagar, Jubliee Hills, Serlingampally, Shaikpet, Madhapur, Sananthnagar.

Musheerabad reported a rainfall of 34.5 mm. This weather pattern is projected to continue into Sunday, marked by cloudy skies and the likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers towards the evening.

As for Sunday, a warning has been issued for isolated areas in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet districts, indicating thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

A yellow alert has been issued for these districts. As the city continues to experience these sporadic showers, residents were advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and be prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.