Bring home unique jewellery

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Pure Facets LLP has been in the business of exporting diamond and fine jewellery to Europe, USA and the Middle Eastern market for over three generations.

Hyderabad: As part of its pre-Diwali exhibition, Pure Facets has curated a collection of unique artistic jewellery pieces. These will be displayed at a special event at the Pure Facets Store, Plot. No 15, Road No. 10, Next to Sabyasachi Showroom, Banjara Hills on October 14 and 15.

Pavitra Gandhi, owner, Pure Facets LLP, said about the upcoming exhibition, “The trend of physically going and checking out new and upcoming products personally has been achieving new heights, especially post pandemic.”

