Video of monkey taking ride on deer’s back leaves internet in splits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

While some cracked up at the sight of a monkey on a deer’s back, others questioned why the management failed to tackle the problem.

Hyderabad: A video of a monkey and deer is currently doing rounds on the internet. A Twitter user, Azhar posted a video where one can see a monkey taking a ride on a deer’s back. Apparently, the video is from IIT Madras.

As the deer goes about eating grass, the long-tailed monkey clings to the deer’s back and enjoys the ride. The clip has 98.4 K views so far. However, that was not the only video Azhar posted. He posted a photograph of another monkey drinking Coca cola and a video of a fight between a monkey and a cat.

“FYI Monkeys in IIT Madras break into your rooms, run away with your food, steal phones and drink Coke. I’ve also seen monkeys that open tap to drink water and close it afterwards!” he wrote, describing the horrible ordeal that monkeys are causing in the campus.

Another user confirmed his claims and wrote, “Plenty inside the campus. While playing league matches there, used to spot plenty.”

