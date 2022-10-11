Man appreciates ‘fantastic system’ that identified 300 employees Wipro sacked for moonlighting, receives backlash

Published Date - 05:03 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: Weeks after Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji sacked 300 employees who were found to be moonlighting, the debate is still on. While some appreciated the tough but much-needed stand he took, others pointed toward the low wages which encourages people to take up alternate jobs.

A Twitter user, Rajiv Mehta recently posted a string of tweets explaining how the Provident Fund Contribution system helped identify the 300 employees that Wipro fired.

“Systems are so beautifully integrated at the back end that it was next to impossible for these moonlighters to create two identities both financially and demographically. So the PF runs a daily De-Duplication algorithm to check if someone has paid double accidentally,” he wrote.

He then explains how they found accounts that had multiple PF contributors. “This was reported to companies, and the entire Bhanumati ka kunaba came down crashing. This is the power of Digital India working at grass roots level to weed out corruption,” he added.

Mehta gave an in-detail report on how the government’s efforts to digitize and integrate all the data have been doing wonders. However, not everyone agreed with his views.

Reacting to his thread, a verified user Abhishek Mukherjee wrote, “If Wipro paid enough (not by their definition), this would not have happened. Nobody does a second job after a full day’s work for fun.”

“300 employees putting in twice the work at two different jobs, working diligently at both, trying to earn additional income to provide better for their families are shown in a bad light by a privileged man playing golf and giving one of the most useless threads on digital India!” wrote another user.

The debate regarding moonlighting has been around for a long time now. Although the contracts of most companies make that clear grounds for termination, there seem to be valid reasons for employees seeking alternative employment.

