Bring out your inner diva at this sari store

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: Kanchipuram Narayani Silks launched its second store in Jubilee Hills, near Peddamma Temple. It was established in 2019, by partners S Suresh, PVS Abhinay, T Keshav Gupta and Rakesh Tiruveedhula, with a vision to protect and promote the precious drapes.

The showroom has a breathtaking collection of intricately designed saris that pamper the diva in every woman. Every single sari at the showrooms is handpicked with extraordinary care to match the tastes and preferences of our clientele.

Kanchipuram Narayani Silks is home to an extensive range of authentic saris that add splendour to all occasions. Be it Kanchipattu, Dharmavaram, Arani, Gadwal, Kota, Pochampally, Maheswari, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Banaras, Chanderi or any other weave, from across the country. The customer-centric showrooms ensure shoppers can browse through the saris in a relaxed ambience.

The unique amalgamations like Kanchipattu with Bandhini, Patan Patola, Kalamkari and other fusion saris are sure to captivate the interest of the youth. “To preserve our rich Indian heritage and to make a progress to keep the sari culture alive, we encourage light-weight yet contemporary collections as well at our stores. While our designs are strongly rooted in tradition, we have a mix of contemporary styles to accommodate changing trends and desires. Our goal is to make saris that fit all occasions ranging across bridal, casual, work or even party wear,” says Suresh, director of Kanchipuram Narayani Silks.

