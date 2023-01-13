British Deputy High Commissioner visits KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre

Hyderabad: British Deputy High Commissioner to India, Christina Scott, and British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Gareth Owens, on Friday visited KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases and interacted with patients, staff and senior doctors from the facility.

Acknowledging the efforts of Director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr P Raghu Ram, to spread awareness on breast cancer, Christina Scott said, “I commend Dr Raghu Ram for being a ‘living bridge’ between UK and India and replicating the best of British practices to improve breast healthcare in India. What he has achieved in a decade and a half is phenomenal.”

Dr. Raghu Ram said, “Due to lack of awareness and population based screening programme, more than 70 per cent of women with breast cancer present in the advanced stages. I wanted to make a difference to these statistics in TS and AP”.

CMD, KIMS Hospitals, Dr B. Bhaskar Rao said that through sheer hard work and a bit of support from KIMS, Dr Raghu Ram has over the years managed to develop a word class breast cancer centre in India.