Broadway superstar Laura Osnes removed from show

Laura Osnes, who is popularly known as Broadway’s original Cinderella, has been let go from a Hampton’s show because she refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to Page Six, Osnes, who shot to fame when she won the talent search show Grease: You’re the One That I Want! in 2008, and went on to have a heavyweight Broadway career, was set to perform in front of a star-studded audience for a one-night production of Crazy For You at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on August 29.

But the theatre has told the outlet that it requires staff and performers to be vaccinated, or submit a negative Covid test.

Insiders additionally told that when her co-star, Tony Yazbeck, pressed her on the matter because he said “he has two little kids at home.” That is when the two-time Tony-nominee Osnes, who also starred in the title role of the Broadway adaptation of Cinderella from 2013 to 2014, revealed that she hadn’t been vaccinated, and announced that she doesn’t trust the jabs.

As per Page Six, she immediately got the hook and was replaced by Sierra Boggess, who played Ariel in the Broadway adaptation of the Little Mermaid. The night of music from the 1992 Broadway production is being directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman, who won a Tony for choreographing the original.

“We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances,” the theatre’s artistic director, Josh Gladstone, told Page Six when reached for comment.

