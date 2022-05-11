Broiler chicken meat price touches Rs 300 per kg in Telangana

Updated On - 02:29 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Nalgonda: The broiler chicken meat price touched Rs 300 per kg due to multiple factors and a surge in demand because of festivals and the marriage season in the last two months. The skinless boiler chicken was priced at Rs 300 per kg and normal chicken at Rs 262 per kg. The price of boneless chicken was nearer to the price of mutton ie Rs 600 per kg.

The poultry farmers are attributing the hike to the abnormal jump in price of chicken feed. Incidentally, many desisted from taking up poultry farming due to a steep fall in chicken price which fell to Rs 80 per kg about five months back. This had led to a virtual monopoly situation in the market. With this, the chicken price is controlled by the contract poultries. The price of country chicken bird (naatu kodi) remained stable at Rs 480 per kg.

Poultry industry in erstwhile Nalgonda district comes second after Ranga Reddy district. There are 400 poultry farms in erstwhile Nalgonda district, spread over an area of 60 lakh square feet. For each batch, which has a production time of 45 days, 50 to 60 lakh broiler birds come out of these poultry farms. About 80 per cent of the poultry farms in the district are under the control of major poultry companies.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a chicken shop owner A Srinivas said that they were receiving the bulk orders for supply of chicken in view of the marriage season and other functions. Hike of chicken prices had not impacted their business in any way. Earlier, there were instances of chicken price skyrocketing to Rs 360 per kg.

