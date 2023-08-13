Broken drone recovered from Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on specific information jointly carried out a search operation in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Sunday and recovered a broken drone.

The drone was kept in a plastic sack and tied with bricks near Lakhna village, said the BSF.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter.

In another joint search operation, a packet of narcotics suspected to be 530 gm heroin, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, was recovered from fields in Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district.