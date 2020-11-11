Brothel raided, four arrested in Hyderabad

The police caught one organiser and three customers while one victim was rescued

Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) busted a prostitution racket following a raid at a house in MS Makhta under the Punjaguttta police station limits on Tuesday night. The police caught one organiser and three customers while one victim was rescued.

According to P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force), the organiser had brought the victim from West Bengal promising her a job in the city but forced her into prostitution. Based on a tip-off, a decoy was sent to the place and on confirmation of flesh trade going on there, the raid was carried out. All the four arrested persons were handed over to the Punjagutta police for further action while the victim was sent to a shelter home.

The Punjagutta police registered a case and investigation is on. The police are also writing to Revenue authorities to seal the house to prevent further immoral activities in the area.

