BRS activists taken into preventive custody in old Karimnagar

BRS leaders and workers have planned to travel to Hyderabad to show their support for Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao, along with other party leaders, following their arrest on Thursday. The arrests are linked to a conflict involving Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy and Serilingampalli MLA Arekapudi Gandhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 September 2024, 11:02 AM

Karimnagar: BRS party members were taken into preventive custody by the police across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday morning.

BRS leaders and workers had decided to go to Hyderabad to extend support to Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao and other party leaders, who were arrested on Thursday in connection with a conflict between Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy and Serilingampalli MLA Arekapudi Gandhi.

However, police foiled their plans by taking them into preventive custody.

In Karimnagar, BRS town president Challa Harishankar and few others were taken into preventive custody and shifted to Town-II police station.

Former Markfed chairman Loka Bapureddy, former ZPTC Nagam Bhumaiah and others were taken into custody in Kathalapur mandal of Jagtial district. Several party activists were also arrested in Korutla town, Ibrahimpatnam and other mandals of the district.

In Peddapalli, few BRS activists including Pamukuntla Bhaskar, Parlapalli Ravi, JV Raju, Dommeti Vasu, Chintu, Nilarapu Ravi and others were arrested in Godavarikhani.