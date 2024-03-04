BRS announces first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Names of four candidates were announced in the first list on Monday,
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has on Monday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
The party will be giving tickets to the following candidates:
Vinod Kumar – Karimnagar Constituency
Koppula Eshwar – Peddapelli
Nama Nageswara Rao – Khammam
Maloth Kavitha – Mahabubabad
పార్లమెంట్ ఎన్నికల్లో పోటీ చేయబోయే బీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీ అభ్యర్థులను ప్రకటించిన బీఆర్ఎస్ అధినేత కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు గారు
కరీంనగర్ – బి. వినోద్ కుమార్
పెద్దపల్లి – కొప్పుల ఈశ్వర్
ఖమ్మం – నామా నాగేశ్వర్ రావు
మహబూబాబాద్ – మాలోత్ కవిత
గత రెండు రోజులుగా ఆయా పార్లమెంటు నియోజకవర్గ పరిధిలోని… pic.twitter.com/nLYi1QXLz5
