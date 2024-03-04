| Brs Announces First List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls

Names of four candidates were announced in the first list on Monday,

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has on Monday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

The party will be giving tickets to the following candidates:

Vinod Kumar – Karimnagar Constituency

Koppula Eshwar – Peddapelli

Nama Nageswara Rao – Khammam

Maloth Kavitha – Mahabubabad