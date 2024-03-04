BRS to stage protest against LRS on March 6

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 01:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded that the State government fulfill its promise of implementing the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) free of cost for people of Telangana. The BRS will stage protests in front of all municipal offices including HMDA and GHMC offices across the State on March 6, in this regard, the party working president KT Rama Rao told newsmen here on Monday.

The BRS leaders will also meet the District Collectors and Revenue Divisional Officers on March 7 to submit representations in this regard, apart from taking up a legal course against the State government’s decision.

Interacting with mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao said the Congress opposed the previous BRS government’s decision to implement LRS for nominal charges and vowed to implement it for free upon getting elected in the State. He pointed out that Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had even filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court, while Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka declared that the BRS government had no powers to collect charges for LRS as it was already charging people for land registration.

He said even Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and D Seethakka also asked people not to pay LRS charges during the BRS regime as the Congress would waive them off. “But after getting elected, they went back on their promise and ordered around 25.44 lakh applicants to pay LRS charges before March 31, imposing a burden of Rs 20,000 crore on people of Telangana. The Congress must revoke its orders and honour its electoral promise to clear all LRS applications for free,” he demanded. He urged people to fight unitedly to force the Congress government to implement its promises.