BRS asks for new Parliament building to be named after Ambedkar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao on Wednesday demanded the union government to name the new Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar honouring his contribution in nation building and publication of the Constitution of India. He also asked the Centre to take a decision on SC and ST categorisation at the earliest.

Participating in the discussion on the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Nageshwara Rao said the Telangana government had named its new State Secretariat after Dr Ambedkar. He pointed out that even 75 years after India’s Independence, people from SC and ST communities were struggling to get a meal and starving to death. He urged the Parliament to take up the responsibility and ensure that people were not deprived of food.

The BRS floor leader urged the union government to emulate Telangana model and implement schemes like Dalit Bandhu and Girijan Bandhu for socio-economic empowerment of SCs and STs respectively. He demanded the Centre to provide land rights to tribals who are cultivating forest lands.