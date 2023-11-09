BRS candidates file nominations in erstwhile Adilabad

In Nirmal, Indrakaran Reddy performed special prayers at his residence after which he submitted four sets of nominations amidst great fanfare.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy files his nomination in Nirmal on Thursday

Adilabad: BRS candidates including minister Indrakaran Reddy, government whip Balka Suman, N Diwakar Rao, Chinnaiah, Kova Laxmi, Anil Jadhav, B Johnson Naik and Koneru Konappa filed nominations in their respective segments on Thursday.

In Nirmal, Indrakaran Reddy performed special prayers at his residence after which he submitted four sets of nominations amidst great fanfare. He later campaigned in different parts of the town and expressed confidence that he would register victory with the support of people and their blessings.

Also Read KTR has lucky escape after nearly falling off campaign vehicle in Armoor

Addressing cadres of the BRS, Reddy thanked them for turning up in large numbers. He said that he would certainly score a hat-trick, considering the overwhelming response to his poll rallies and campaigns. He requested them to work with similar passion and ensure his win. He stated that the Nirmal segment underwent post creation of Telangana and put the district on top on many fronts.

Meanwhile, government whip Balka Suman visited the ancient Sri Jagannatha Swamy temple and performed special prayers in Chennur before filing his nomination. Diwakar Rao, Chinnaiah, Kova Laxmi, Anil Jadhav, Johnson Naik, Vittal Reddy and Konappa dropped their nominations at the returning officers of their respective segments.