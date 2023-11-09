| Ktr Has Lucky Escape After Nearly Falling Off Campaign Vehicle In Armoor

KTR has lucky escape after nearly falling off campaign vehicle in Armoor

The accident occured when the campaign vehicle driver braked abruptly and the railing fixed atop the vehicle gave way, throwing KTR and others flanking him off balance

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:48 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Photo: X (Twitter)

Hyderabad: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao had a lucky escape after he nearly fell off his campaign vehicle during a roadshow at Armoor on Thursday.

The accident occured when the campaign vehicle driver braked abruptly and the railing fixed atop the vehicle gave way, throwing the Minister and others flanking him off balance. While Armoor candidate Jeevan Reddy fell off the vehicle, Rama Rao’s gunman, who was standing behind him, managed to catch hold of him and prevent him from falling off the vehicle. Jeevan Reddy was given first-aid and is said to be fine.

Rama Rao, meanwhile, continued with his campaign and left for another roadshow in Kodangal later. The Minister’s office informed that he did not suffer any injuries and that he was perfectly fine.