BRS complains against Revanth over poll code violation

The student wing leaders of the party also lodged a police complaint against the Chief Minister at the Osmania University police station in this regard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 09:17 PM

Hyderabad: The main opposition BRS lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for sharing on social media a fake circular of Osmania University in violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the poll-bound Telangana. The student wing leaders of the party also lodged a police complaint against the Chief Minister at the Osmania University police station in this regard.

BRS MLA KP Vivekananda, general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar, and others met Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Wednesday and formally lodged the complaint against the Chief Minister. In the complaint, they stated that that the forged notice allegedly dated May 12, 2023, was being circulated and posted by Revanth Reddy falsely attributing it to the previous BRS government, and contained misleading information regarding the closure of university hostels and mess facilities due to a shortage of electricity and water.

Citing the original notice dated May 12, 2023, they said the University declared a summer vacation to the students and hence, the Mess facility to the PG boarders would be closed. “The Congress party has engaged in a blatant distortion of facts and the dissemination of false information to manipulate voters and gain an unfair advantage in the electoral process. It is submitted that, recently, there have been protests by the boarders of Osmania University hostels regarding the lack of water and electricity in the hostels. The protests are reported in the newspapers and media widely,” the BRS said in its complaint.

The BRS said that the Congress party fabricated the false notice to blame the main opposition party and mislead the public by distorting the truth regarding the demands and protests made by the students about closure of the hostels this year due to shortage of water and electricity cuts. The party termed the forged circular as a blatant attempt to cover up the failure to address the genuine concerns of electricity and water shortage in the university hostels.

“The Congress party resorted to distorting facts and creating a false notification. This intentional act of misinformation and distortion of facts by the TPCC president was a clear violation of ethical standards and a breach of trust with the public. The Congress party had engaged in a deceptive campaign aimed at influencing public opinion and gaining political mileage. Such misleading tactics not only undermine the credibility of the democratic process but also betray the trust of the electorate,” the BRS said.

The party urged the Election Commission to take immediate and strict action against the Congress party for their violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Further, it was pointed out the dissemination of false information manipulation of facts and forging of signatures of a government employee to influence voters was a serious offense that must be addressed promptly to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. “We request the Commission to arbitrate to apply its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution and initiate immediate action against the Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy by law,” the party stated.

Meanwhile, BRSV State general secretary Chatari Dasarath along with others also submitted another complaint at the Osmania University campus police station against the Chief Minister, urging the police to register a case against Revanth Reddy for forgery and other related sections.