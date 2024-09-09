BRS condemns HYDRAA demolitions, calls out Congress’ bulldozer politics

Former MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar found fault with the demolition of homes without prior notices, pointing out that the government’s actions could be in contempt of the court, as the extent of FTLs were yet to be determined.

Published Date - 9 September 2024

Hyderabad: Former MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar condemned the ongoing demolitions by HYDRAA targeting the poor. He said HYDRAA lacked transparency and legal sanctity, with no official procedures established till date. He stated that the demolition drive itself was being taken up in contempt of the High Court orders in the absence of data on Full Tanks Levels (FTL) of various water bodies in Hyderabad.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Kishore Kumar found fault with the demolition of homes without prior notices, pointing out that the government’s actions could be in contempt of the court, as the extent of FTLs were yet to be determined. Citing the National Green Tribunal’s directive, Kishore Kumar said demolitions should be taken up only after the FTLs were ascertained, and affected residents were rehabilitated.

He said the Revanth Reddy government was using HYDRAA as a tool for political gain, including blackmailing and raising funds for the Congress party’s election expenses. He questioned why homes of certain political figures like Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were not targeted.

The former legislator accused the Congress government of bringing bulldozer politics to Telangana. He pointed out that while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opposed the bulldozer politics in Uttar Pradesh, his own party in Telangana led by Revanth Reddy was promoting the same.