BRS Corporator arrested in Khammam

The corporator was accused of encroaching upon government land in the city and tried to regularise it through GO 59.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 04:43 PM

Representational image

Khammam: Khanapuram Haveli police arrested 41 municipal division’s corporator Karnati Krishna of BRS here on Tuesday.

He was said to have been arrested following a complaint by Khammam Urban tahsildar Ch Swamy. The corporator was accused of encroaching upon government land in the city and tried to regularise it through GO 59. He was booked under IPC Sections 420, 427, 447 and under provisions of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

In protest against the arrest of the corporator, the BRS city president Pagadala Krishna, the party leaders D Subba Rao, B Srinivas, former deputy Mayor B Murali, Shaik Shakeena and others staged a dharna in front of the police station.

Speaking to the media Nagaraju and others alleged that the arrest of Krishna was an act of political vendetta as Congress leaders in Khammam were targetting the opposition party leaders.

The BRS leaders demanded immediate release of the corporator and warned that they would stage protests until his release. They called on the town ACP Ramana Murthy and submitted a memorandum to him in support of their demand.