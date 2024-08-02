BRS demands Congress government to spell out its stand on new criminal laws

Also appeals the government to withdraw its plans to construct new High Court building on the Agriculture University land

2 August 2024

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded the Congress to spell out its stand on the new criminal laws introduced by the Centre and appealed to the government to withdraw its plans to construct new High Court building on the Agriculture University land.

The Congress government in the neighbouring Karnataka, the West Bengal government and the Tamil Nadu government have decided to amend the new laws, citing that they were against civil liberties. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had openly announced that his government would amend the laws, BRS MLA from Siricilla KT Rama Rao in the Assembly on Friday.

“As per the new criminal laws, even staging a hunger strike will be considered a crime,” KT Rama Rao said during discussion on Telangana Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill. The BRS MLA also pointed out that in the guise of freedom of expression, a few people were abusing elected public representatives and others on social media platforms.

Further, the State government, while claiming to protect the rights of citizens was forcing people to delete posts on social media, he said. The BRS MLA further wanted the government to establish more fast track courts to deliver speedy justice. Intervening, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said a few people were morphing videos from the live proceedings of the House. He appealed to Speaker G Prasad Kumar to initiate stringent action against such persons.

In reply, the Speaker said morphing videos of the proceedings from the Assembly Hall and on the entire premises would not be tolerated. It would be seriously examined and a decision would be taken accordingly, he said. CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao said assaults on people during public agitations, journalists and others were increasing in the State. Without registering FIRs, people were being detained and being harassed by the police, he said.

Further, the police with their over enthusiasm were insisting on people to take permission for organising book launch programmes at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram, Baghlingampally, he said adding protests were not being permitted at Dharna Chowks.

Midday meal.scheme workers wanted to stage protest at Dharna chowk. But the police did not permit them and after many arguments, permission was accorded but for only two hours, the CPI MLA said. Regarding the criminal laws introduced by Union government, the CPI MLA wanted the Congress government to explain whether the Telangana would adopt the laws, if so to what extent or reject them.

Responding to the members, the Legislative Affairs Minister said the Telangana government was analyzing the criminal laws of the Central government. “We will protect civil liberties and freedom of expression. We also study the Karnataka, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments ideas over the laws and take a decision,” Sridhar Babu said, however, people disturbing law and order situation in the State would not be spared. The government would act tough against such people, he said.

Regarding the High Court building at Agriculture University, KT Rama Rao appealed to the Congress government to withdraw the plans of constructing the building in 100 acres of the university land. Students and faculty of the university have been protesting against the construction of High Court building in the university lands.

They need the lands for conducting research and field experiments. The High Court building can be constructed in other lands, he suggested. In reply, the Legislative Affairs Minister said field experiments and research activities can be taken up anywhere in the State. The government was prepared to allot lands for the university, if required, he said.

Interestingly, as announced by the State government that job calendar would be presented in the Assembly on Friday, it was not mentioned in the List of Business. As KT Rama Rao was speaking over the Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalization of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure), AIMIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi intervened and pointed out to the Speaker that agenda was being shared with the members at 1 pm in the midnight.

When KT Rama Rao asked the AIMIM floor leader to take the Mike, he replied saying the Speaker would not offer the Mike as he supported the BRS on Thursday. The Speaker then offered the Mike to the AIMIM floor leader.

“In 25 years, I have never seen this kind of functioning of the House. If members are given agenda at 1 or 2 in the midnight, how will they prepare. Does the Congress government want the members to prepare and participate in a healthy debate,” he asked. He also said agenda was finalised during the Business Advisory Committee meeting and a topic was listed for the first day of the business in the House. However, the topic was rescheduled as second topic today, he pointed out.