Telangana; Government examining 3 new criminal laws, says Sridhar Babu

As far as the new laws introduced by the Centre, we are completely examining and analysing, says the Minister in Assembly

By PTI Published Date - 2 August 2024, 12:22 PM

Minister for Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is examining the three new criminal laws brought in by the NDA government at the Centre recently. Minister for Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu said in the Assembly on Friday that the Law department is examining it.

“As far as the new laws introduced by the Centre, we are completely examining and analysing. Whether it is civil liberties, freedom of expression and several issues…Our Law Department is examining as to how far it is against the State and people’s thinking,” Sridhar Babu added.

The new laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — came into effect across the country from July 1 and replaced the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

He further said the State government has decided to allot 100 acres of land in the Greater Hyderabad limits for construction of a new High Court complex with Rs 1,000 crore Budget.