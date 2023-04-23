KTR asks Amit Shah to name BJP-ruled State performing better than Telangana

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday exposed Shah's claims that he made during the Chevella public meeting

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:48 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Countering union Home Minister Amit Shah’s charges on corruption in Telangana during a public meeting on Sunday, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said despite all political parties in the country demanding for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Adani Group’s irregularities, the Centre had failed to even constitute a Special Investigation Team.

Pointing out that during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and Amit Shah as his Home Minister, he said Gujarat had the dubious distinction of being the top State for question paper leaks, with 13 incidents in the last eight years.

Also coming down heavily on the BJP government for filing an affidavit in Supreme Court stating that PM CARES did not come under the purview of CAG scrutiny, Rama Rao pointed out that the BJP government had failed to address the River Krishna water share dispute, neither had it considered Telangana’s repeated requests for according national project status to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift irrigation project.

Stating that union Home Minister’s mere reading the false script prepared by local BJP leaders would not be believed by Telangana people, he also challenged Shah to name one BJP-ruled State that performed better than Telangana in the last nine years, a challenge that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to take up.

Taking a dig at the union Home Minister’s claims on extending support to Telangana, the Minister thanked him, in a sarcastic vein for laying the foundation for different projects that were in fact denied to Telangana because of the Centre’s discriminatory approach towards the State.

“I thank Home Minister Amit Shah ji on laying the foundation for ITIR Hyderabad, National project status for Palamuru – RR lift irrigation project, Hyderabad Metro Phase 2, IIM, IISER, IIIT, IIT, NID, Navodayas, Medical & Nursing Colleges.”(sic), he tweeted.

“Oh Wait, he did none of that. Amit Ji, Why don’t you name one BJP governed state which has fared better than Telangana in last 9 years?”(sic) he added.