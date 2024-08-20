BRS files complaint with ED over Rs 1,000 crore MoU involving CM, his brother

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 08:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi, over a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Swachh Bio and the Telangana government. The MoU, announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 6 during his visit to the US, involves an investment of Rs.1,000 crore.

The ED officials acknowledged the complaint and are expected to review the allegations. In his complaint, BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank said the MoU involved a “conflict of interest” and a “quid pro quo” as one of the directors of Swachh Bio was Anumula Jagdeeshwar Reddy, who is the brother of the Chief Minister.

“This issues raises serious questions about the integrity of the deal,” he stated.

The complaint noted that Swachh Bio was incorporated just 15 days before the Chief Minister’s official visit to the USA, where the MoU was signed. The company, registered in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, was allegedly a shell company with no active business operations. The complaint also questioned the involvement of Harsha Pasunuri, who was present during the MoU signing with the Chief Minister, raising concern over possible money laundering.

Krishank urged the ED to investigate the financials of Swachh Bio’s directors, including the Chief Minister’s brother. “We request the authorities to conduct a fair investigation on Swachh Bio directors as well as the Chief Minister,” he added.