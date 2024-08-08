Congress defends CM’s US deals with brother’s firm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 06:38 PM

Hyderabad: Defending Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with his brother A Jagadeeshwar Reddy during the ongoing US trip and signing an MoU worth Rs.1000 crore with the latter’s firm, AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar alleged that the BRS was trying to politicize the meeting with ulterior motives.

“The Chief Minister along with a delegation went to the US to get investments into the State. It was a formal meeting with Swachh Bio management in the US and the company assured to invest,” he said at a press conference here on Thursday.

However, the BRS leaders were politicizing the meeting and misleading the people. The company was investing in the State and was not snatching away any assets from the State, Sampath Kumar claimed.

He also said as Kodangal constituency Congress incharge, it was a general practice to involve Chief Minister’s another brother A Tirupati Reddy to different meetings. Tirupati Reddy would continue to participate in the meetings in future as well, the AICC Secretary said.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also alleged that the BRS was politicizing the Chief Minister’s US trip. The delegation was trying to get investments into the State but the BRS was mudslinging to derive political mileage, he said.

“It is an official trip and not a family trip. However, the BRS leaders are dragging the Chief Minister’s family members into unwanted controversy,” Prabhakar said.