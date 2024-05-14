BRS going to win Khammam LS seat with huge majority: Nama Nageswara Rao

The huge turnout of people at the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s road show in the district created a positive impact and there was a silent voting in favour of BRS, Nageswara Rao explained.

Nama Nageswar Rao

Khammam: BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao expressed confidence that he would win the seat with a good majority. He along with the party district president T Madhusudhan, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah addressed the media here on Tuesday.

The voters of Khammam district were very dynamic, voted wisely and the anti-government vote went to BRS, he noted. During the election campaign people in every village blessed and supported the BRS regardless of caste and religion.

Since the Congress government came to power people have suffered from power cuts, shortage of drinking water and irrigation water, he said.

He thanked the former MLAs, in-charges, senior leaders, district, mandal, village and booth level leaders and well-wishers who worked tirelessly for BRS success. Madhusudhan said that Nageswara Rao was an honest leader and was going to win with a huge majority.

Chandrashekhar Rao’s road shows in erstwhile Khammam turned the tide in favour of the BRS nominee, he said.

Later in the day, the party leaders paid a visit to BRS workers, B Ramesh and V Veerababu of Medidapalli village of Tirumalayapalem mandal, being treated at Government General Hospital in Khammam.

The activists were injured in an attack by Congress workers on Monday. Speaking to the media the BRS leaders said it was not appropriate to resort to faction politics and damage the peaceful environment in Khammam district.