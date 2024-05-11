Nama asks voters to support him in LS polls to protect Telangana interests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Nama Nageswar Rao

Khammam: BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao has appealed to the voters to elect him with a huge majority to fulfill people’s ambitions and to protect Telangana interests.

He along with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, the party district president MLC T Madhusudhan and former MLA S Venkata Veeraiah addressed the media here on Saturday. He said that all mandal, village, booth level leaders and workers worked hard day and night during the election campaign for his victory and he was grateful to them.

The BRS candidate said he would keep the public trust and work for further development and make the voice of the district heard strongly in the Parliament on public issues.

It was necessary to have BRS MPs in the Parliament to protect the interests of Telangana and the district. He claimed the credit for getting national highways worth Rs 8000 crore sanctioned in Khammam and fought for the pending issues, railway projects and funds due at the centre.

Nageswara Rao said that he has been serving the people as a trustee and director of Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital beside carrying out service activities thro

Ravichandra said that Nageswara Rao, who has won the hearts of the people of Khammam district, would win Khammam Lok Sabha seat again and would go to the Parliament for further development of Khammam. The voters of the district were ready to vote for Nageswara R

Ex-MLA Veeraiah said that the people’s ambitions would not be fulfilled if voted for the Congress. Nageswa Rao came into politics with the inspiration of TDP founder late NT Rama Rao; the TDP cadres should note the fact and support the BRS nominee in the elections, he noted.