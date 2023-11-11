BRS launches ‘Balagam’ theme ads for Telangana election campaign

Five ads highlighting the BRS-led government’s schemes, achievements in the last 9.5 years, the party’s manifesto and the need to vote for the BRS in the ensuing polls have been filmed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: Roping in Balagam movie actors, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has come up with new advertisement campaigns for the forthcoming elections in the State. The first set of advertisements featuring the actors was released on Saturday.

Five ads highlighting the BRS-led government’s schemes, achievements in the last 9.5 years, the party’s manifesto and the need to vote for the BRS in the ensuing polls have been filmed. The BRS has creatively used the services of these popular actors to send across the party’s campaign message.

The five advertisements will be screened in movie theatres and televisions. The ads, which were already released on various digital media platforms, have gone viral.

The Balagam movie, which was released in March, created a sensation in Telangana.

The movie beautifully showcased the change in rural life of Telangana, stressing on the importance of family relationships as well, capturing the scenic locations filled with green landscapes. The movie has received such a phenomenal response that it was screened in many villages of the state using projectors and screens.