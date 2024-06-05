Renowned Kinnera artist Mogilaiah critical, admitted to Warangal hospital

The artist, known for the popular folk song ‘Thoduga ma Thodundi’ in Balgam, experienced dangerously low blood pressure and diabetes levels early Wednesday morning.

5 June 2024

Hyderabad: The health condition of renowned Kinnera artist Mogilaiah, who shot to fame with Balagam movie, is critical and admitted to a private hospital at Warangal on Wednesday.

“We admitted him to a local private hospital. We are struggling financially and immediately need assistance from the State government to save his life,” wife of Mogilaiah said.

The noted Kinnera artist has a history of ill health and last year he was admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) after the then State Health Minister, T Harish Rao quickly intervened and made arrangements to shift him to the hospital for treatment.

Due to chronic diabetes and hypertension, both the kidneys of the artist had failed and since then he is on dialysis. “The vital parameters including BP and sugar levels started to fluctuate wildly and he lost consciousness for a while. We rushed him to a private hospital but we don’t have enough savings for him to keep getting treated. I urge the State government to intervene and help us,” she said.