Vote for BRS benefits public, vote for Congress benefits leaders: Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy asked the people to think carefully before casting their vote in the election

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Suryapet BRS candidate Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy interacting with the voters during his elections campaign at Nagulaphad of Penphad mandal on Saturday.

Suryapet: Stating that voting for the BRS would bring welfare schemes, and for Congress only posts for Congress leaders, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday asked the people to think carefully before casting their vote in the election.

Campaigning at Anantharam of Penpahad mandal, Jagadish Reddy said these elections would decide the future of the people in Telangana. Hence, the voters should think twice and vote for the political party that was committed to their welfare and development of the State. He reminded that the 60-year rule of the Congress had not brought any change in the lives of the people. Listing out the welfare schemes taken up BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said development of the State and continuation of welfare schemes was possible only through the BRS.

Also Read Telangana Polls 2023: Congress cuts itself off from Mudiraj community in Patancheru

Villages were developed on par with towns in the State, he said, pointing out that the BRS government was only the State government that extended cores of rupees for development of each village. Voting for the Congress would bring back power cuts in the State, as was happening in Karnataka, he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress leaders in Nalgonda district, he said water was not released to the left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project for seven years in erstwhile AP, but the Congress leaders from the district had kept quiet. The BRS government had the credit of providing irrigation facility to the ayacut of the Musi project and left canal of NSP for 18 crop seasons since 2014.