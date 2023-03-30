BRS leader presents books to help devotees write Rama Koti

BRS leader Raju had visited Lord Rama temples in and around Sadasivapet town on the eve of Sri Rama Navami on Thursday and donated the books

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

BRS leader Pulimamidi Raju, his followers are displaying Rama Koti book at a temple in Sadasivapet town on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Pulimamidi Raju has donated a huge number of books to help devotees write “Rama Koti”.

Raju had visited Lord Rama temples in and around Sadasivapet town on the eve of Sri Rama Navami on Thursday and donated the books. The devotees can write Lord Rama’s name 5,000 times in each book. The devotees will be distributed a sufficient number of books to write “Rama Koti”. The devotees and priests at temples have appreciated Raju for his gesture.