Sri Rama Navami celebrated in a grand manner at Bhadrachalam

Thousands of devotees from across the country were part of the gaiety at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Seetha performed at the historical Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Magnificence marked the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Seetha at the historical Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam here on Thursday.

Thousands of devotees from across the country were part of the gaiety. Beautifully decorated Mithila Stadium at the temple, on the banks of river Godavari, turned vibrant as the celestial wedding was performed by the priests with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy narrating its significance.

The rituals related to the celestial wedding were performed between 2 am to 9.30 am during which Abhishekam to mulavarulu, ‘Druvamurthula Kalyanam’ and Alankaram took place. At around 9.30 am, Kalyanamurtulu, adorned for the occasion, were brought to Kalyana Mandapam accompanied by ‘mangalavadyams’ and the devotees performing Kolatam. The celestial wedding was performed in Abhijit lagnam as per the tradition.

The celestial wedding rituals were performed by chief priests Amaravadi Vijayaraghavan, Murali Krishnamacharyulu and Podicheti Seetaramanuja Charyulu under the guidance of senior priest KE Sthalasai.

As part of the tradition, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented ‘Pattu Vastrams’ and ‘Mutyala Talambralu’ to the divine couple on behalf of the Telangana government. Silk clothes and Mutyala Talambralu were also presented by the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam, Srirangam Temple in Tamil Nadu, Chinna Jeeyar Mutt, Hyderabad and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, MP Maloth Kavitha, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Kandala Upender Reddy, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah and Commissioner of Endowment V Anil Kumar were present.

District Collector Anudeep D and SP Dr. Vineeth G monitored the arrangements. During late evening hours on the day, ‘Tiruveedhi Seva’ took place, where the idols of the deities Lord Rama and Goddess Seetha were taken out in a procession in Chandraprabha Vahanam.

Pushkara Samrajya Pattabhishekam, conducted once in 12 years, would take place on Friday at the Kalyana Mandapam. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was expected to attend the event.

Also Read Sri Rama Navami celebrations in Hyderabad draw large crowds to temples