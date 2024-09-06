BRS leaders back students’ demand for reinstatement of faculty in Gurukuls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leaders extended solidarity with students across Telangana, urging the Congress government to reinstate the recently terminated faculty in government social welfare residential educational institutions. They voiced their support for the students’ demands and criticised the government’s failure to address the issues.

BRS leaders Koppula Eeshwar, G Jagadish Reddy, RS Praveen Kumar, Balka Suman and others visited the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Gowlidoddi here on Friday, and extended their support to the students, parents and dismissed teachers who were staging protests.

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister G Jagadish Reddy condemned the Congress government’s negligence to the needs of students whom he appreciated for their maturity and understanding of the issues plaguing their institution. He called for the reinstatement of the old faculty to ensure continuity in education. “We will support the government in fulfilling this demand without any difficulty,” he assured.

Former Minister Koppula Eeshwar lamented the decline in the quality of education and living conditions in the residential educational institutions under the Congress government, in sharp contrast to the BRS regime.

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar expressed his disappointment over the situation at Gowlidoddi campus, promising to fight on behalf of the students to bring back the faculty of their choice. He said the BRS was committed to ensuring that students do not face further hardships and slammed the Congress government for the deterioration of conditions in the residential welfare institutions after assuming power.

Parents of students also voiced their concerns, lamenting that their children’s future was being jeopardised by the new faculty’s lack of knowledge and the government’s hasty decisions.