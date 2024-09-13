| Brs Leaders Taken Into Custody In Khammam

BRS leaders taken into custody in Khammam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 September 2024, 12:09 PM

Several BRS leaders taken into custody across Khammam district on Friday.

Khammam: Several BRS leaders have been taken into custody across the district on Friday in the wake of political developments in Hyderabad.

BRS party Chintakani mandal president Pentyala Pullaiah was taken into custody along with the party leaders G Hanumantha Rao, Sheikh Jani Mia, P Edukondalu, Pinnelli Srinivasa Rao, B Venkata Rama Rao and others.

Similarly, several BRS leaders were taken into custody at Wyra and were shifted to the local police station.