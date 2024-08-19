BRS Maharashtra unit to hold crucial meeting in Nanded ahead of Assembly polls

The Maharashtra unit of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to hold its crucial meeting in Nanded on August 20 ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, Important functionaries of the party from all the 36 districts in the State will be participating in the meeting.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 August 2024, 07:49 PM

Hyderabad: Ahead of the assembly polls due in Maharashtra later this year, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Maharashtra unit is holding a crucial meeting in Nanded on Tuesday.

Important functionaries of the party from all the 36 districts in the State would take part in the meeting which was intended to discuss its future course of action.

Despite the temporary setbacks the party suffered in Telangana, the Maharashtra unit of the party was firm on carrying its ‘Kisan agenda’ forward to address the agrarian crisis persisting in the State while strengthening the organisational network. The BRS agenda is more relevant to Maharashtra, said the party leaders.

The farmers affected by the drop in soybean prices, that created unrest in a major part of the State and the payments pending from sugarcane factories and a host of other factors, have been looking forward to the BRS.

While the rest of Maharashtra received adequate rainfall, the Vidarbha region had experienced significant deficiency adding to the travails of the farmers.

With the principal political parties failing to address the issues before the peasant community, people have been looking forward to the BRS with hope that it would be able to take up their issues and fight the government. The BRS had made a significant headway in reaching out to the people at the grassroots last year.

The party leaders, who started working on key issues in coordination with like-minded political entities, are now keen on fighting the assembly polls in its strongholds. They have identified some 25 assembly constituencies where the party enjoyed considerable clout to get into the fray.

The party had taken a neutral stand and stayed away from the Lok Sabha elections.The outcome of the deliberations at the meeting would be placed before the party leadership. The opinion of the party coordinators from all the 36 districts would be conveyed to the party leadership, said senior leaders of the party.

