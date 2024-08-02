BRS MLA cautions Revanth Reddy of CM’s post on returning from US

Padi Kaushik says Revanth's Cabinet colleagues from Khammam and Nalgonda districts were hatching a conspiracy to dethrone the Chief Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 11:15 AM

Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: In a strong retort to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s indications that some BRS MLAs might be suspended from the Assembly, Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy wondered whether the former’s post would remain intact till he returned from the US.

The Chief Minister is leaving for the US on Friday night as part of an official trip to attract investments to Telangana. “Your Cabinet colleagues from Khammam and Nalgonda districts are attempting to dethrone you,” he cautioned the Chief Minister, while speaking to the media at the Assembly on Friday.

Kaushik Reddy demanded that Revanth Reddy apologise for insulting former Minister and senior BRS legislator P Sabitha Indra Reddy in the Assembly. He criticised the Chief Minister for stifling the opposition voices, without giving them an opportunity to raise public issues in the Assembly.

He also demanded for the release of the second installment of Dalit Bandhu funds to the beneficiaries in Huzurabad constituency. The BRS MLA found fault with the government for not coming to the rescue of victims of a fire mishap in Huzurabad, and stated that he donated Rs 4 lakh from his salary to help affected families.