BRS protests in Assembly, across Telangana against CM’s remarks

The protests, which began on Wednesday evening itself in some parts of the State, were being staged in all district headquarters and mandal headquarters as well with cadre and leaders shouting slogans against Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 12:15 PM

Hyderabad: Protests by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) against the derogatory remarks by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy continued to rock the Assembly on Thursday, while party cadre took to the streets across the State, burning effigies of Revanth Reddy.

The protests, which began on Wednesday evening itself in some parts of the State, were being staged in all district headquarters and mandal headquarters as well with cadre and leaders shouting slogans against Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

In Hyderabad meanwhile, BRS MLAs and MLCs reached the House wearing black badges, while women MLAs including P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy came wearing black sarees.

Earlier, condemning the “shameful and disgraceful” behaviour of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as well in the State Assembly, the BRS served an adjournment motion seeking for discussion on the issue in the House. The party demanded an unconditional apology from both leaders.

As reports last came in, the BRS members were protesting in the House as well, with the MLAs sitting in the well demanding an apology from Revanth Reddy.

On Wednesday, ruckus had prevailed in the Assembly for nearly 45 minutes following Revanth Reddy’s remarks over the women MLAs of the BRS, with the BRS raising slogans against the Chief Minister and eventually forcing Speaker G Prasad Kumar to adjourn the House for a while. Revanth Reddy, while replying to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s statement, had asked him not to “believe the sisters sitting behind him” and that he would be forced to sit in the Jubilee Bus Station if he trusted them. Hinting at Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunita Laxma Reddy, he had also said that they ditched the Congress and switched over to the BRS and hence, could not be trusted.

Bhatti Vikramarka too had joined in, with remarks alleging that Sabitha Indra Reddy had quit the Congress in 2014 for her “personal benefits”.