Adilabad: Revanth Reddy’s remarks against women reflect his arrogance, says Jogu Ramanna

Jogu Ramanna was participating in a protest burning an effigy of Reddy in protest of his remarks against the women legislators.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 08:50 PM

BRS district president Jogu Ramanna participates in protest of the party against Chief Minister Revanth Reddys remarks against two women legislators, in Adilabad on Thursday

Adilabad: Former minister and BRS district president Jogu Ramanna asserted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s derogatory remarks against senior women legislators P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunita Laxma Reddy in the Assembly reflected his immaturity and arrogance.

He was participating in a protest burning an effigy of Reddy in protest of his remarks against the women legislators here on Thursday.

Ramanna said the remarks were nothing short of insulting girls and women of Telangana. He stated that the Chief Minister forgot his designation and was behaving like a child. No Chief Minister made such a cheap remark against women legislators.

His statements indicated his immaturity and arrogance, he said, demanding that Chief Minister retract his comments. He wanted Reddy to issue an unconditional apology to the girls and women of Telangana immediately.

Similar protests were witnessed in Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Activists and leaders of the BRS were detained for staging protests and were shifted to local police stations.