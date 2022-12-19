BRS MLA Rohit Reddy appears before ED

Rohit Reddy, the complainant in the MLA poaching case, had earlier alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was using the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department to harass BRS leaders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. Though the legislator urged ED officials to give him time till December 31 as he was observing ‘Ayyappa Deeksha’, the latter rejected his plea.

Speaking to mediapersons before entering the ED regional office in Hyderabad on Monday, the MLA said he had no idea about the case in which he was summoned and had come to enquire about the case in which he was served the notice on December 15. “As a law-abiding citizen, I have come to the ED office and I will fully cooperate with the agency,” he said.

The ED, in its notice served on December 15, had directed Rohit Reddy to appear on Monday at 10.30 am along with details of bank accounts, financial transactions and income tax returns. However, the MLA appeared before the ED officials at around 3 pm after the latter rejected his request to give him more time.