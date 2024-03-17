BRS MLAs, MLCs of Malkajgiri pledge support to party nominee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 12:46 PM

Ragidi Laxma Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS leader Ragidi Laxma Reddy, who will be contesting from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency as the party nominee, said the people of the State were firm on giving an emphatic win in the ensuing parliamentary polls.

Addressing a meeting of party MLAs, MLCs, and other elected representatives from Malkajgiri constituency held at the residence of C Malla Reddy, MLA, he exuded confidence that the pink flag would flutter again in the State. People had realized what they were missing without K Chandrashekhar Rao at the helm of affairs in the State.

Thanking the BRS chief for reposing faith in him and deciding to nominate him from the constituency, he expressed the hope that the party leaders and supporters from all the assembly segments in Malkajgiri constituency would work with unity for the victory of the party.

Crediting party working president K T Rama Rao with the rapid development the State had witnessed in the IT sector, he said Telangana as a whole had undergone great transformation under K Chandrashekhar Rao as the Chied Minister. All the MLAs and MLCs of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency endorsed their support to Laxma Reddy on the occasion.